Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $231,065.53 and approximately $2,040.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00126323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00279713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00070990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00040230 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SDSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.