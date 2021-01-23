Lition (LIT) Market Cap Reaches $2.51 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Lition has traded 102.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $313,467.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

