SingularityNET Tops One Day Trading Volume of $973,002.00 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $63.18 million and $973,002.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00076775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00657983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.85 or 0.04281420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017904 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,827,398 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AGIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.