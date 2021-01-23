DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.11

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $68,279.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,024.21 or 1.00163441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00025848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019094 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

