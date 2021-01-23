Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Associated Banc also posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,379. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 758,499 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $6,045,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 120.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 626,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 342,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $4,291,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

