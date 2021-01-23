Swipe (SXP) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003043 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $81.67 million and $104.98 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00076775 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00657983 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006024 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00046545 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.85 or 0.04281420 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015328 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017904 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “
Buying and Selling Swipe
Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.
