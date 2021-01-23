The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%.
Shares of NASDAQ FNLC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $285.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.
The First Bancorp Company Profile
The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.
See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.