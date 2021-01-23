The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $285.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 941.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The First Bancorp by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancorp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The First Bancorp by 384.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The First Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

