Brokerages Set Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price at $47.60

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. 6,410,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,001,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

