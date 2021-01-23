Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. PennantPark Investment reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PNNT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.16. 437,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,157. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

