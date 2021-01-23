Insight Protocol Price Up 120% Over Last Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 120% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $66,206.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00076456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.49 or 0.00652887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.56 or 0.04280709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

