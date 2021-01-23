Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of OSB remained flat at $$43.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 126,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,236. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Norbord has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norbord will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 3.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.