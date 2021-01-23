Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.31. 83,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $340.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.