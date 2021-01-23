Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT at C$25.65

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB raised their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 746,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,136. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.80 billion and a PE ratio of -42.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

