K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KPLUY shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 8th. AlphaValue raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. 5,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

