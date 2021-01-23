Brokerages Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post sales of $81.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.94 million and the lowest is $77.52 million. Denny’s reported sales of $113.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $290.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.25 million to $297.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $383.24 million, with estimates ranging from $370.60 million to $395.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Sidoti cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 780,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $989.04 million, a PE ratio of 96.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 424.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

