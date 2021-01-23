GXChain Price Down 4% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $24.37 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,932,005 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

