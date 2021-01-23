SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops One Day Volume of $536.01 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.18 or 0.00022286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $913.03 million and approximately $536.01 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00076390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.49 or 0.00650637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.34 or 0.04262268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017842 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 188,062,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

