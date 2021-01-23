pEOS Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $859,231.04 and approximately $354.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pEOS has traded 332.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00057594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00126284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00276450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040254 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

pEOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.