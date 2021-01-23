AMLT Tops 1-Day Volume of $882.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AMLT has traded 10% lower against the dollar. AMLT has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $882.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00658205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.08 or 0.04318656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017763 BTC.

About AMLT

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

AMLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

