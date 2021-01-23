GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GNNDY traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $238.44. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 162. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $247.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.66.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.