Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) PT at $69.61

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 81.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Trex by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Trex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,793,000 after buying an additional 6,458,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,057. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

