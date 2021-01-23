Brokerages Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price at $95.35

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.11.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,256. AGCO has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $118.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 833.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

