Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Also, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AINV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 361,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,771. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $803.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

