Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,022.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,022.73 ($26.43).

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other Anglo American plc (AAL.L) news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, for a total transaction of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Insiders have acquired a total of 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596 over the last 90 days.

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) stock traded down GBX 40.50 ($0.53) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,627.50 ($34.33). 2,172,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,557.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,100.22. The firm has a market cap of £35.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,846.50 ($37.19).

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

