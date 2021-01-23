Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) PT at $384.33

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NOC stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.16. 989,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,649. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

