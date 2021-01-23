$0.41 EPS Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of HMLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.71. 83,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,643. The company has a market cap of $522.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

