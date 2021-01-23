Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $30,518.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,257.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $66,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,322 shares of company stock worth $3,091,126 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,602. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.