Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits One Day Volume of $3.21 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020544 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012320 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

