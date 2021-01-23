Brokerages Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $244.13

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.25. 379,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.75. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.