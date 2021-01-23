Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT at $416.67

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $418.85.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $465.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $432.85 and its 200-day moving average is $372.78. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

