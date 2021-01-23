Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

SFRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of SFRGY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.