ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,818. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

