Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 76,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,226. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

