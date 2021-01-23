J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,055 ($13.78).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JDW shares. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total transaction of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59). Also, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £25,473 ($33,280.64).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,869. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,590 ($20.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,114.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 990.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -13.17.

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

