Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.87. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $10.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.44 to $10.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

ABBV stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,185,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535,619. The firm has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,163.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,017 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,576,000 after acquiring an additional 776,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 648,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,641,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

