ichi.farm Trading Down 3% This Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $66,163.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.86 or 0.00011984 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00076251 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00277927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040147 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

ichi.farm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

