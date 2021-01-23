Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Medpace posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $496,970.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,007,750.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Medpace by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,940,000 after buying an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.80. 123,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.