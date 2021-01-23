Analysts Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,677. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.87. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

