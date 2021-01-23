$0.24 EPS Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Yum China posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,892 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 980,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,330,000 after acquiring an additional 519,699 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $58.72. 1,905,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

