Zacks: Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.64. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 43,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

