Brokerages Set WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) PT at GBX 890

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 890 ($11.63).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.30) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

LON:WPP traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 794 ($10.37). 1,366,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,800. The company has a market capitalization of £9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.23. WPP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.40 ($13.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 802.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 682.30.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

