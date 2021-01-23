QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Receives GBX 320.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 320.75 ($4.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of QQ stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 317.80 ($4.15). 622,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 300.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 290.11. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

In related news, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($28,351.19). Also, insider Susan Searle acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £21,868 ($28,570.68). Insiders acquired a total of 14,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,759 over the last quarter.

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

