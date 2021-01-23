HOMIHELP (HOMI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,255.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $43,255.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00005206 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00056916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076703 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00283827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040213 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

