Cosmos Price Tops $8.46 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $692.56 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.46 or 0.00026324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,127.61 or 0.99972362 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 267,047,377 coins and its circulating supply is 209,262,774 coins. Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

