TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,098.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,098.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00657858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.35 or 0.04310844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017792 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars.

