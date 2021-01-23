Brokerages Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $539.50 Million

Analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report $539.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $469.23 million and the highest is $609.76 million. Spire posted sales of $566.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.53 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 192,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

