$0.17 EPS Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. Vicor posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $157,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 9.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $98.57. 132,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,285. Vicor has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

