Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Price Target at $66.50

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.01. 1,204,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

