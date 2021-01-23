Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Target Price at $34.88

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.72.

Several analysts have commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,458,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,917,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 195,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 212,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.