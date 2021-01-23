Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $56,341.61 and $18,580.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.80 or 0.00656468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.21 or 0.04340003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017759 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 tokens. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io

Kind Ads Token Token Trading

Kind Ads Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

